Douvan to head straight for Cheltenham

Willie Mullins opts against surprise return for star chaser at Gowran Park on Saturday
Douvan won’t make his return at Gowran Park on Saturday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Douvan won’t make his return at Gowran Park on Saturday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Willie Mullins has decided against running Douvan in Saturday’s Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park.

The champion trainer took everyone by surprise earlier in the week after giving the exceptional chaser an entry in the Grade Two contest.

Mullins had initially ruled his charge out for the season when he was forced to miss the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, deciding on a “conservative approach” to his recovery.

The noises have been much more positive of late following veterinary reports, but Douvan will not be lining up this weekend.

In Douvan’s absence the Closutton handler relies on last year’s winner Ballycasey.

Jessica Harrington runs her Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Our Duke just 13 days after finishing fourth in the Irish Gold Cup, while Pat Kelly’s Presenting Percy is back over fences having won the Galmoy Hurdle last time out.

Henry de Bromhead’s Valseur Lido and Gordon Elliott’s A Toi Phil complete the five-runner field.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.