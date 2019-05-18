Mustashry enjoys career high with Lockinge Stakes success at Newbury

Mustashry put up a career-best performance as he skated away from his rivals to lift the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Taking trainer Michael Stoute’s record tally in this one-mile feature to eight, the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned six-year-old landed a first Group One after just one previous attempt, with retained jockey Jim Crowley in the saddle.

Ostilio was soon setting the pace, with star filly Laurens keeping him company and Mustashry well in touch.

There were plenty in with chances two furlongs out, before Mustashry and Laurens looked to fight out the finish.

Mustashry (9-1) got on top just inside the final furlong and pulled clear to win by two and a half lengths.

Accidental Agent stayed on well to claim third place, half a length away, with Ken Condon’s Irish challenger Romanised running well in fourth, just ahead of the Aidan O’Brien-trained Le Brivido.