Mustashry enjoys career high with Lockinge Stakes success at Newbury

Trainer Michael Stoute secures a record eighth win in the one-mile Group One race

Jim Crowley riding Mustashry (blue) to win the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Jim Crowley riding Mustashry (blue) to win the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

 

Mustashry put up a career-best performance as he skated away from his rivals to lift the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Taking trainer Michael Stoute’s record tally in this one-mile feature to eight, the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned six-year-old landed a first Group One after just one previous attempt, with retained jockey Jim Crowley in the saddle.

Ostilio was soon setting the pace, with star filly Laurens keeping him company and Mustashry well in touch.

There were plenty in with chances two furlongs out, before Mustashry and Laurens looked to fight out the finish.

Mustashry (9-1) got on top just inside the final furlong and pulled clear to win by two and a half lengths.

Accidental Agent stayed on well to claim third place, half a length away, with Ken Condon’s Irish challenger Romanised running well in fourth, just ahead of the Aidan O’Brien-trained Le Brivido.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.