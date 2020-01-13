Monday’s Punchestown meeting cancelled due to weather warning

Punchestown officials have cancelled Monday’s meeting following a course inspection.

The decision was made following a 7.45am inspection, and the option of running the meeting on Wednesday is being looked at.

On Monday morning the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board released the following statement:

“Following a course inspection this morning and having consulted with Met Éireann, the fixture scheduled for Punchestown today has been cancelled.

“Due to the Status Orange wind warning that is currently in place for the Kildare area and with Met Éireann predicting that winds will be at their strongest during scheduled race times, the fixture is cancelled due to safety concerns.”