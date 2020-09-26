High Definition takes Epsom Derby favouritism after Curragh win

Aidan O’Brien secures a 10th successive victory in Group Two Beresford Stakes

High Definition and Seamie Heffernan get up late to score in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

High Definition and Seamie Heffernan get up late to score in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

High Definition is the new favourite for next year’s Derby after he provided Aidan O’Brien with a 10th successive win in the Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes at the Curragh.

Having flown home late to get up on his debut, High Definition was sent off the 9-5 favourite, but he had only one behind him with three furlongs to run and Seamie Heffernan was already rowing away as Monaasib kicked clear.

Heading into the final furlong, Kevin Prendergast’s Monaasib appeared a likely winner, but High Definition really began to grab the ground close home and he ended up winning by a cosy three-quarters of a length.

High Definition, who is a full brother to last year’s race winner Innisfree, is now the 12-1 market leader with Paddy Power for the 2021 Epsom Classic.

O’Brien, who was winning his 20th Beresford Stakes overall, said: “He’s lovely and puts away a lot of ground. He’s a big, rangy horse with a massive, big stride and is one to really look forward to.

“It was the same in his maiden — you would say he’s not going to get there and in the end he’s won easily.

“I’d say we’ll put him away now. He could start in a Guineas and he looks like he’ll be a middle-distance horse.

“I was a bit worried about the bend as he’s never been around one before.”

O’Brien had earlier been on the mark with Santa Barbara (9-2) in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden.

A half-sister to Group One winner Iridessa, Santa Barbara travelled well throughout in the mile heat and eventually came home an easy two-and-a-half-length winner.

O’Brien said: “She’s a big, powerful filly with loads of class. She was just ready to go racing. She travelled very well through the race.

“There is a good chance she won’t run again this year. We just needed to get a run into her and she’s going to be lovely for next year.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.