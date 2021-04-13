Grand National hero Rachael Blackmore on the mark at Fairyhouse

Jockey enjoys win on Henry de Bromhead’s Sompteaux to close gap on Paul Townend

Rachael Blackmore in action aboard Somptueux on their way to winning the Follow Fairyhouse On Social Media Rated Novice Steeplechase. Photograph: Caroline Norris/Inpho

Rachael Blackmore in action aboard Somptueux on their way to winning the Follow Fairyhouse On Social Media Rated Novice Steeplechase. Photograph: Caroline Norris/Inpho

 

Grand National victor Rachael Blackmore was back among the winners at Fairyhouse on Tuesday as she steered Somptueux to glory for Henry de Bromhead.

Blackmore created history on Saturday when steering the De Bromhead-trained Minella Times to victory at Aintree, becoming the first female rider to win the four-and-a-quarter-mile marathon in its long history.

The rider was once again seen to good effect aboard Somptueux in the Follow Fairyhouse On Social Media Rated Novice Chase, with Blackmore getting the 5-1 shot home in front, beating Samurai Cracker by two lengths after a battle from the last.

Blackmore said: “We didn’t go much of a gallop and he was a bit in my hands early on.

“It was a lovely first run back after a break and hopefully he’ll progress now.

“He was let off for the winter ground and hopefully now we’ll have a good summer – it started off well anyway.”

Fairyhouse manager Peter Roe made a special presentation to Blackmore in recognition of her National win and reflecting on Saturday’s headline-grabbing performance, she added: “It’s hard to even comprehend it all.”

Somptueux’s victory means Blackmore is now nine winners adrift of the currently-sidelined Paul Townend in the race for the Irish jockey’s title.

