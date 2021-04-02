Tiger Roll to run at Aintree instead of Irish Grand National

Jack Kennedy expected to partner 11-year-old for the first time in next week’s Bowl

Tiger Roll will run at Aintree instead of in the Irish Grand National. Photograph: Francesca Altoft/Inpho

Jack Kennedy could get the leg up on Tiger Roll for the first time since October 2017 when the dual Grand National winner runs in the Betway Bowl at Aintree next week.

Speculation over where the five-times Cheltenham Festival winner would next run ended on Friday morning when he was not declared for the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

The 11-year-old returned to top form at Cheltenham when running out an easy winner of the cross country chase, his third victory in the race.

However, he had already been scratched from the Randox Grand National as his connections felt his handicap mark was “unfair”.

“He’s come out of Cheltenham great,” said Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for Gigginstown House Stud.

His weight at Fairyhouse had no bearing on this decision. Our thinking is let’s run him in the Bowl and let the handicapper see.

“Keith (Donoghue) tends to only ride him in the cross country, so I would imagine Jack Kennedy will be riding him — but we haven’t confirmed that yet.

“Mind you, the Bowl doesn’t look a very good race this year and it’s likely to be a very small field.”

