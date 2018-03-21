Elliott continues winning streak at Limerick

Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell continued their remarkable run as Lackaneen Leader won the Kerry Group EBF Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle at Limerick.

Elliott claimed the leading trainer award at last week’s Cheltenham Festival after saddling eight winners, while Russell walked away as the leading jockey with four victories.

Lackaneen Leader was a 4-1 shot for this Grade Three test and it briefly looked as if Russell might have allowed Denis Hogan too much rope on Moyhenna, who led into the straight and was on a hat-trick.

However, Elliott’s mare found plenty for pressure and prevailed by a length and a quarter, with Court Artist back in third.

Elliott said: “She is honest but I was worried about the ground. Davy gave her a great ride as we said we’d keep her out wide and not get crowded. She jumped great.

“Whatever she does this year is only a bonus as she has the size to jump a fence. She’s a nice mare and has got her black type, so we’re delighted.

“I’m not sure where we go next, Fairyhouse or Punchestown, but this was the plan.”