Ruby Walsh’s injury update rules him out of Aintree

‘The prognosis could’ve been a lot worse and I just have to treat this as another setback’
Jockey Ruby Walsh has conceded he will not feature in Aintree. Photograph: PA

Jockey Ruby Walsh has conceded he will not feature in Aintree. Photograph: PA

 

Ruby Walsh hopes to return to the saddle in time for the Punchestown Festival, which begins on April 24th.

After being on the sidelines for four months with a broken leg, the rider was back in action the week before the Cheltenham Festival, having two rides, and recorded a double on the opening afternoon of the big meeting, which included Footpad in the Arkle Trophy.

However, a fall at the second-last from Al Boum Photo in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase on the second day aggravated the old injury.

Walsh told Racinguk.com: “I saw my doctor Diarmuid Moloney and the diagnosis is that it’s a very similar fracture on the inside of the original one, which has effectively opened up.

“It’s good news in that the cast has come off and I am in an air-cushioned boot right now. I don’t know exactly how long it will take to heal but it means I am hopeful of getting back for Punchestown — Aintree is not going to happen for me though.

“The prognosis could have been a lot worse and I just have to treat this as just another setback. I am determined to get back in the saddle for Punchestown and hopefully finish the season on a high.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.