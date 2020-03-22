Dubai World Cup at Meydan on March 28th has been cancelled

25th edition of prestigious meeting postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

The Dubai World Cup at Meydan has been cancelled. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty

The prestigious Dubai World Cup meeting, scheduled to take place at Meydan on Saturday March 28th, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It had been expected to take place behind closed doors, with appropriate measures in place.

However, despite many of the participants taking part in routine exercise on the Meydan track as normal on Sunday morning, it was announced in the early afternoon the card had been postponed.

A statement issued by the government of Dubai’s media office read: “To safeguard the health of all participants, the higher organising committee of the Dubai World Cup 2020 has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the global tournament to next year.”

