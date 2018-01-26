Crackerdancer tries to beat big guns on route to Cheltenham festival

Brian O'Connor

Willie Mullins: saddled a 1-2-3 in a Beginners Chase at Navan last Saturday and he could supply a similar result in the Fairyhouse opener. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Crackerdancer tries to maintain her progress towards the Cheltenham festival by steeping up into Grade Three company over hurdles at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

The Listed bumper won her first start over flights by 25 lengths at Limerick during Christmas and is 16-1 for the Dawn Run Mares Novice Hurdle at the festival in March.

Willie Mullins has won both renewals of the Cheltenham race to date – Limini (2016) and Let’s Dance (2017) – and it’s easy to suspect that Crackerdancer would be a lot shorter in ante-posts were the names ‘Mullins’ of ‘Elliott’ next to her name.

However Nenagh-based trainer Ray Hackett and amateur rider Eoin O’Brien have plotted a surefooted path through three bumpers and a hurdle and look to have a fine prospect on their hands.

Mullins has three hopefuls lining up for the Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle including the impressive Tramore winner Laurina who is 12-1 for Cheltenham.

However with last month’s shock 200-1 Thurles winner, Killahara Castle, also lining up in Saturday’s 11-runner event there won’t be any shortage of underdogs to cheer for. And on this heavy going the pace-forcing Crackerdancer would prove hard to peg back.

Mullins saddled a 1-2-3 in a Beginners Chase at Navan last Saturday and he could supply a similar result in the Fairyhouse opener.

Best of his trio looks to be Kemboy who ran a fine second to Sutton Place over the course and distance on New Year’s Day.

Irish interest at Cheltenham’s ‘Trials Day’ meeting centres on Rachael Blackmore’ s mount, Ex Patriot, in the Grade Two Cleeve Hurdle.

 The Stayers Hurdle fancy Finian’s Oscar reverts to flights in this but the principal focus will be on Beer Goggles who races for Kayley Woollacott.

Talented jockey

Her husband Richard, 40, died earlier this week and the horse runs at Cheltenham as part of fundraising efforts for a number of charities.

“Richard was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was also a talented jockey and trainer who achieved many amazing things. Sadly, after battling with it for many years, he lost his life to mental illness. While nothing will bring Richard back I feel there is more could, and should be done to help others,” Kayley Woollacott said.

In other news, it has been confirmed Irish racing will have its first ever Group One senior sprint this year when the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five will become a sixth topflight event run during ‘Irish Champions Weekend’. 

The move was confirmed by the European Pattern Committee which also rubber-stamped the promotion of the Willis Tower Watson Champion Juvenile Turf event over ‘Champions Weekend’ to Group Two status.

