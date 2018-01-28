Noel Meade’s Moulin A Vent secures dramatic win at Naas

Moulin A Vent scored a dramatic victory in the Woodlands Park 100 Club Novice Chase at Naas.

Noel Meade’s charge looked set for third place at best coming to the last fence where Jury Duty and Mossbank were locked in battle.

However, the later crashed out, leaving Jury Duty in front, but Moulin A Vent (7-2) was galvanised by Sean Flanagan to overhaul Gordon Elliott’s runner in the closing stages and snatch an unlikely four-and-a-half-length verdict in this Grade Thee.

Meade said: “There is no doubt that he has a lot of ability but he doesn’t know how to jump. I don’t know why as he’s such a good mover.

“Sean said he jumps very flat and gets in under them. He made a bad mistake at the third last and that’s where he got out of it.

“I thought I was going to be third but he stays very well. Hopefully some day he’ll get his jumping right and when he does he has a good engine.

“We put the blinkers on because at home he was throwing his head around and it got him to concentrate on the fences and what he was doing. Sean said he settled better with them and we’ll leave them on.

“His owner is very keen that he goes to Cheltenham. The obvious race is the four-miler but whether you would put an amateur on him I don’t know.”

Moulin A Vent was cut to 20-1 from 25s by Paddy Power for the four-mile National Hunt Chase.