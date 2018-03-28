Connections of Winx decide to duck Ascot challenge

Trainer Chris Waller announces unbeaten wondermare is to remain in Australia
Connections have announced Winx will not embark on an international campaign. Mark Evans/Getty

Australian superstar Winx will not run at Royal Ascot this summer, trainer Chris Waller has announced.

Connections of the six-year-old, who is unbeaten in her last 24 races, had been mulling the prospect of an international campaign but have instead opted to stay at home with a fourth Cox Plate victory in October the likely ultimate target.

In a statement on Twitter, Waller said: “Following lengthy discussions between the owners, (jockey) Hugh Bowman and I, it has been decided that Winx will remain in Australia following the Queen Elizabeth Stakes held on April 14th at Royal Randwick and not embark on an international campaign.

“It our plan to continue to race her into the spring and hopefully Australia can play host to international visitors during our carnival.”

Winx has won 28 of her 34 career starts and has not been headed since finishing second in the Australian Oaks back in April 2015.

The daughter of Street Cry has recorded 17 Group One victories and Waller feels the decision on an international trip “must be based on the best interests of Winx”.

He added: “Winx has nothing to prove to anyone, she is and always will be regarded as a legend of the turf and it is champions like her that make up the fabric of this great sport.”

