Ryan Moore aiming to complete classic collection in Irish Derby

Jockey Ryan Moore needs this Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby to complete a clean sweep of classics in England and Ireland.

The 34-year-old Englishman is set to ride the odds-on favourite Saxon Warrior in an attempt to finally break his duck in the Curragh’s €1.5 million highlight. It will be a seventh time Moore has ridden in Ireland’s premier classic with the closest he’s got to winning coming in 2016 when runner-up to Harzand on Idaho.

Last year Coolmore’s No. 1 jockey was third on Wings Of Eagles – who injured himself during the race – behind the 2-1 favourite’s stable companion Capri.

He was also placed third on Tartan Bearer ten years ago and finished fourth on another favourite, The Queen’s Carlton House, in 2011 behind Treasure Beach.

It’s a record that contrasts with Moore’s Derby fortunes elsewhere. Successful at Epsom on board both Workforce (2010) and Ruler Of The World (2013) the rider has also been successful in the French Derby, winning on The Great Gatsby in 2018.

Earlier this year Moore won the Hong Kong Derby on Ping Hai Star and even landed the UAE Derby on Mendelssohn.

His first ride in Irish racing’s ‘Blue Riband’ came in 2007 when Al Shemali was seventh to Soldier Of Fortune although his Irish Derby losing streak pales in comparison to Michael Kinane who famously made 18 attempts before finally winning the race on Galileo in 2001.

Moore completed his collection of English classics last September with Capri in the St Leger at Doncaster. He has half a dozen Irish classics already in the bag.

Dee Ex Be, runner-up to Masar at Epsom earlier this month, is set to be added to the Irish Derby at Tuesday’s forfeit stage and could be joined by Godolphin’s King Edward VII Stakes winner Old Persian.

Watering continues at the Curragh ahead of the Derby festival which begins on Friday. The going on the round course is currently good to firm and firm in places. The weather outlook is dry with temperatures predicted to reach the high 20s.

Sunday’s Group One Curragh highlight will be the €250,000 Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes. The Epsom Oaks winner Forever Together could attempt to emulate her former stable companion Minding and follow up classic success by beating older horses in the ten furlong event.

The four year old Nezwaah won the Pretty Polly last year and John Gosden’s Coronet is in line to cross the channel for Sunday’s big race.

Tuesday evening’s Ballinrobe action can boast an Irish Derby link as Capri’s full brother Cypress Creek is likely to be a short price to break his maiden. The form of his runner-up placings to stable companions Giuseppe Garibaldi and Southern France this season look better after Royal Ascot.

Military Hill makes a quick reappearance after finishing fifth to Path Of Silver at Gowran on Sunday while champion jockey Colin Keane can double up through Viscount Nelson and Nessun Dorma.