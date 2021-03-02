Cheveley Park Stud move their horses away from Gordon Elliott’s yard

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has announced it will consider its investigation into Gordon Elliott on Friday.

Elliott has been “cooperating fully” with the IHRB since a photograph of him sitting on a dead horse on his gallops was posted on Twitter on Saturday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, the IHRB published a new statement on its Twitter account, which read: “The Referrals Committee of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is scheduled to convene on Friday 5th March to hear evidence and consider an investigation relating to Mr Gordon Elliott (Trainer).”

It has also been confirmed by a spokesman for Cheveley Park Stud that the powerful owners have decided to move their horses away from Elliott’s yard.

Cheveley Park Stud’s Richard Thompson told Sky Sports Racing: “We’ve made a decision this morning to move the horses from Gordon’s yard.

“We have eight horses (with Elliott), and they’ll go to Henry de Bromhead and Willie Mullins. That will be organised by Chris Richardson and the team. Logistics are in place, and we’re organising it right now.

“Envoi Allen is going to Henry de Bromhead, Sir Gerhard will go to Willie and Quilixios will go to Henry.”