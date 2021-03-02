Cheveley Park Stud move their horses away from Gordon Elliott’s yard

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board to convene on Friday to hear evidence

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has announced it will convene on Friday to “hear evidence and consider an investigation relating to Mr Gordon Elliott”. Photograph: PA

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has announced it will convene on Friday to “hear evidence and consider an investigation relating to Mr Gordon Elliott”. Photograph: PA

 

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has announced it will consider its investigation into Gordon Elliott on Friday.

Elliott has been “cooperating fully” with the IHRB since a photograph of him sitting on a dead horse on his gallops was posted on Twitter on Saturday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, the IHRB published a new statement on its Twitter account, which read: “The Referrals Committee of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is scheduled to convene on Friday 5th March to hear evidence and consider an investigation relating to Mr Gordon Elliott (Trainer).”

It has also been confirmed by a spokesman for Cheveley Park Stud that the powerful owners have decided to move their horses away from Elliott’s yard.

Cheveley Park Stud’s Richard Thompson told Sky Sports Racing: “We’ve made a decision this morning to move the horses from Gordon’s yard.

“We have eight horses (with Elliott), and they’ll go to Henry de Bromhead and Willie Mullins. That will be organised by Chris Richardson and the team. Logistics are in place, and we’re organising it right now.

“Envoi Allen is going to Henry de Bromhead, Sir Gerhard will go to Willie and Quilixios will go to Henry.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.