Bachasson keeps up Willie Mullins’ winning streak

Favourite came home to win Punchestown Hurdle in the hands of Paul Townend

Bachasson ridden by Paul Townend won the Punchestown Hurdle. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Bachasson ridden by Paul Townend won the Punchestown Hurdle. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Bachasson rounded off a fantastic end to 2020 for Willie Mullins when completing a New Year’s Eve double for the champion trainer at Punchestown.

The Closutton handler racked up a staggering tally of 16 winners in the space of four days at Leopardstown and Limerick — with Sharjah, Monkfish and Chacun Pour Soi among his six Grade One heroes.

The feature event on the final day of the year was the tote.ie Punchestown Hurdle, a race Mullins had won in each of the three previous years, including with Bachasson in 2018.

The grey was the 30-100 favourite to repeat the feat in the hands of champion jockey Paul Townend, having made a successful start to his campaign in the Clonmel Oil Chase in mid-November.

Those who took the prohibitive odds can have had few concerns, with Bachasson leading from flag-fall and cruising to a six-and-a-half-length verdict over stablemate Scarpeta.

Mullins said: “I was hoping he’d jump a bit better, but Paul said he was just idle out in front on his own.

“We’ll mix it between hurdles and fences for the rest of the season, and we’ll probably keep him down the country over fences.

“He’s not a big horse, but it’s the size of the heart that counts and not the size of the horse.”

Mullins had earlier saddled 10-1 shot Stones And Roses to win the tote.ie Home Of The Placepot Handicap Chase, with Brian Hayes the winning rider this time.

“He’s improving and is a real old-fashioned staying chaser. Extended trips are what he likes, and he jumps for fun,” said Mullins.

“He’ll probably come back here for the Grand National Trial.

“I’m delighted to give Brian a winner. He’s an integral part of our yard for schooling and riding work.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.