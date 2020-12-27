Lone raider Lock’s Corner could steal Paddy Power Chase

JP McManus’s Lock’s Corner has the unusual status of being the sole cross channel-trained runner in Ireland this Christmas and may stand out even more after Sunday’s €150,000 Paddy Power Chase.

Increased coronavirus restrictions mean a ban on horses and jockeys crossing the Irish Sea to compete until at least the New Year.

However, Horse Racing Ireland accepted the declaration of the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Lock’s Corner.

A HRI statement explained it is “satisfied that the horse had arrived in Ireland in advance of our announcement on the travel of Irish and UK-trained horses between now and December 31st and has been attended by Irish-based staff only.”

Inevitably seasonal goodwill from home-based connections might be thin on the ground should the raider eventually go home with one of the biggest handicap prizes of the year.

However Mark Walsh’s presence in the saddle suggests Lock’s Corner is the No1 hope among a five-strong McManus team.

The owner is in pursuit of a ninth win in the race including three times in the last five years.

Fitzhenry came within an ace of adding to that a year ago only to be edged out by Roaring Bull.

Both are back and among a field of 22 with three reserves that include the McManus-owned Scoir Mear.

However Lock’s Corner presents a profile that would draw punter attention even without the Covid circumstances.

The six-year-old has five of his last six starts in Britain and scored easily over fences at Kempton last time. Prior to that, stamina didn’t appear to be an issue over hurdles when he didn’t enjoy much luck in running and finishing runner-up at Cheltenham in a Pertemps qualifier on soft ground.

Lock’s Corner has winning summer form too so the tendency of Leopardstown’s chase track to ride quicker than the rest of the course should be no problem.

Expectation

In class terms, Chacun Pour Soi is Sunday’s standout in the Grade 1 Rewards Chase.

If the bubble of expectation surrounding this horse got pricked slightly in this race a year ago then a subsequent defeat of Min at the Dublin Racing Festival helped restore much of it.

A late injury robbed him of the chance to fill in the rare gap in Willie Mullins’s big-race CV in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Those who have never been entirely convinced by the eight-year-old won’t have had their view changed by a relatively workmanlike return in the Hilly Way at Cork.

However Mullins’s regard for the 172 rated star was as obvious afterwards as his view that he will strip much sharper now.

Notebook loves the track and the travel ban means his stable companion Put The Kettle On joins him in the lineup. However, if Chacun Pour Soi really is as good as his reputation suggests, he should be up to confirming the edge his rating suggests.

Sunday’s other Grade 1, the Future Champions Novice Hurdle, sees Ballyadam’s education continue over flights.

Despite some sketchy jumping, Gordon Elliott’s runner ultimately won the Royal Bond with authority a month ago.

He won’t get away with that against an opponent such as Appreciate That who sluiced up on his hurdles debut at Cork. However, Ballyadam can use the top-flight experience gained at Fairyhouse to good effect.

Leopardstown Sunday tips

12.05: Dark Voyager

12.35: Klassical Dream

1.10: Chacun Pour Soi

1.45: Ballyadam

2.20: Beyond The Law

2.55: Lock’s Corner

3.30: Reality Cheque