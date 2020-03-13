Al Boum Photo defends Cheltenham Gold Cup crown for Mullins and Townend

Win completes 2,200-1 four-timer for trainer as Paul Townend claims Festival top jockey award

Updated: 3 minutes ago

Paul Townend celebrates after riding Al Boum Photo to win the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup. Photograph: : Simon Cooper/PA Wire

Al Boum Photo galloped into National Hunt folklore as he joined the elite band of horses to record back-to-back victories in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Giving Willie Mullins a fantastic four-timer on the day, Al Boum Photo (100-30 favourite) had to dig deep to see off the opposition in a close finish up the famous hill.

Al Boum Photo, Santini, Lostintranslation and Real Steel had led the pack heading to two out, where Presenting Percy fell.

Paul Townend set sail after the last and the winning post came just in time as Santini closed the gap to a neck at the line.

Lostintranslation was a length and a quarter away in third place, with the always-prominent Monalee fourth and Delta Work fifth, having struggled to get into contention following a mistake at the second fence.

Townend said: “I thought I’d never feel anything like the feeling I had here last year, [but] I think this is even better. It’s all about this, it’s all about this lad.

“Unreal, it’s a credit to Willie. To come here with one run [this season], the man’s a genius.”

CHELTENHAM RESULTS
1.30
1 Burning Victory (P Townend) 12-1
2 Aspire Tower (R Blackmore) 5-1
3 Allmankind (H Skelton) 7-2
13 ran

2.10
1 Saint Roi (B Geraghty) 11-2 Fav
2 Aramon (P Townend) 8-1
3 Embittered (J J Slevin) 14-1
4 Buildmeupbuttercup (D Mullins) 16-1
24 ran. Non Runners: 22, 23

2.50
1 Monkfish (P Townend) 5-1
2 Latest Exhibition (B Cooper) 9-2
3 Fury Road (D Russell) 5-1
19 ran

3.30 – Gold Cup
1 Al Boum Photo (P Townend) 10-3 Fav
2 Santini (N de Boinville) 5-1
3 Lostintranslation (R Power) 10-1
12 ran
