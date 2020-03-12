Cheltenham 2020: Tony Keenan’s Day Four tips

Delta Work has the credentials to bid for Gold Cup glory

Tony Keenan

Delta Work ridden by Jack Kennedy on his way to winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup during the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

2.10 - Stolen Silver (each-way)

The Betfair Hurdle might prove the key trial for the County and while the runner-up Ciel De Niege has obvious claims, the eighth Stolen Silver shaped better than the result after meeting trouble throughout and is overpriced. Already a Grade Two winner, he ran the Supreme third Chantry House to less than two lengths when conceding weight here in December, not suited by making the running at a slow pace, and this big-field scenario should fit better.

2.50 - Latest Exhibition

Events in the Ballymore on Wednesday (a one-two-three for Ireland) suggests the Irish staying novices are ahead of their UK rivals and Latest Exhibition looks the right type ahead of Monkfish with Abacadabras the only horse to beat him over hurdles. He has been gradually brought up in distance, looking better with each step up in trip, so is hardened without being bottomed, and a willing attitude should serve him well in what is often a gruelling contest.

3.30 - Delta Work

Al Boum Photo has a big chance of becoming a rare repeat winner of the Gold Cup but perhaps last year’s RSA Chase is the race to concentrate on with a slight preference for Delta Work over Santini as he will enjoy the drying ground and is a bigger price. Unlike 2019, he arrives here off a recent run and has won the two major Leopardstown trials with the step up in distance likely to bring further improvement.

