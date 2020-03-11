Politologue powers to surprise Champion Chase victory

Politologue led his rivals a merry dance to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase in tremendous fashion at the Cheltenham festival on Wednesday.

With the late withdrawals of Altior and Chacun Pour Soi, it appeared Defi Du Seuil faced a relatively simple task given the way his stellar season had gone.

But while he was sent off the 2-5 favourite, Barry Geraghty was sending distress signals out a long way from home and he never looked like getting on terms.

Remarkably, the winner and stablemate Dynamite Dollars were the first runners of the meeting for Paul Nicholls and he filled the first two places in one of the biggest races of the week.

Harry Skelton was positive in front on the grey, making his fifth festival appearance with his previous best coming when second to Altior in this 12 months ago.

The result barely looked in any doubt once he got loose coming down the hill and the chance had nine and a half lengths in hand crossing the line. Defi Du Seuil trailed in a well-beaten fourth.