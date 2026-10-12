Irish hopes face major task against older stars in potentially vintage Champion Stakes

Aidan O’Brien team is likely to be headed by Gstaad. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Ascot

Saturday’s Qatar Champion Stakes at Ascot is shaping into an fitting climax to the official British flat racing season with a potentially vintage field set to line up.

The first three from 2026, Calandagan, Ombudsman and Almaqam, are on course to clash again, presenting a major challenge to Irish hopes with Jessica Harrington’s Hotazhell joining an Aidan O’Brien team likely to be headed by Gstaad.

The Ballydoyle trainer, chasing down Andrew Balding in a race for the British trainers’ title, has left a handful of entries among the 11 left in the Champion Stakes, including another Classic winner in Constitution River.

However, the latter has been supplemented into the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, the mile highlight on a lucrative programme featuring five Group One events.

O’Brien had proposed some time ago an end of season discipline switch, with the miler Gstaad upped to 10 furlongs and Constitution River doing the reverse. However, the standard set by the older horse brigade looks formidable.

Calandagan beat Ombudsman by over two lengths last year, with Almaqam back in third. Calandagan finished 2026 as the world’s highest rated thoroughbred but earlier this year Ombudsman exceeded his old rival’s mark when reaching a heady rating of 131 after beating Daryz in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. Only the Hong Kong sprinter Ka Ying Rising (135) is rated higher anywhere in the world.

Having failed to fire on an easy surface in York’s Juddmonte International, it looks like the elements will work in favour of Ombudsman lining up this weekend.

Ascot returned an official description of “good” going on Monday, with just 2-5mm of rainfall predicted before Saturday. Racing will take place on the normal round course. Testing conditions have previously forced a switch to the National Hunt circuit.

Since Champions Day was introduced 15 years ago, just two horses have completed the Irish-English Champion Stakes double. Harrington’s Hotazhell will bid to emulate Almanzor (2016) and Magical in 2019.

The colt sprang a 50-1 shock when just beating Wimbledon Hawkeye at Leopardstown last month in a controversial contest that saw jockey Shane Foley pick up an 11-day ban for careless riding. Saturday’s race will be his final start before retiring to stud in France.

Trainer Jessica Harrington after winning The Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (Group 1) with Hotazhell. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“Winning a big race, a big Group One race like that, which features all over the world, it’s fantastic for the owners. The yard really gets an unbelievable kick out of it and everyone came in on the Monday morning with a large grin on their face,” said Harrington.

“He came out of the race really well, he lost very little weight, he’s done a bit of work at the Curragh since and we were very happy with him – it’s all systems go for Ascot.

“He’ll go in there a little bit under the radar because they’ll say he was lucky to win it at Leopardstown, but looking back on the race, I think he won it fair and square.”

Christophe Soumillon will be on board Calandagan for the first time due to regular jockey Mickael Barzalona being suspended. The Belgian jockey will also team up with the Aga Khan’s French Guineas winner Rayif in the QEII.

Godolphin also paid out a supplementary fee to get Talk Of New York into the QEII. The colt impressed on his last start in Newmarket’s Joel Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien has made 20 entries in total for Saturday’s action where he will hope to overhaul Balding. The championship runs to the end of the year, although this will be final major prize money opportunity for both.

Balding’s main hope is likely to be the King George-winning mare Kalpana, who will bid for three in a row in the Filly & Mare Stakes. Sparan Nua and Joseph O’Brien’s Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh are likely to be among her opposition.

O’Brien jnr has supplemented his St Leger winner Highwayman into the Long Distance Cup. He could face the older pair of Scandinavia and Caballo De Mar, who fought out a memorable Prix Du Cadran finish earlier this month.

“I’m happy with him and he’s trained well since Doncaster,” O’Brien said. “It’s a step up to go against the older horses and up further in distance. Hopefully, he can cope with it.”