Surge in stud fees help Godolphin cut losses sharply at Irish operation

Revenues at Godolphin’s Irish thoroughbred stud operation surged on the back of a sharp rise in nomination fee income. Photograph: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Revenues at Godolphin’s Irish thoroughbred stud operation surged by 42 per cent to €44.29 million last year on the back of a sharp rise in nomination fee income.

That helps Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Godolphin Ireland Ltd dramatically cutting pretax losses to €1.93 million from €11.34 million previously, a fall of 83 per cent.

Godolphin’s operation in Ireland comprises five farms in Kildare, one in Meath and two in Tipperary.

The Godolphin displayed its financial muscle in recent weeks when it outbid Coolmore to pay €1.3 million for Churchtown House Stud’s Modern Games filly at Goffs’ Orby Sale on September 29th.

The rise in revenues coincided with a strong year on the track by Godolphin-trained horses globally.

In May last year, Godolphin created history with four Classic winners in three days, including the Kentucky Derby victory in the US for Sovereignty.

The headquarters of the Irish operation, which embraces stud, arable and livestock farming, is Kildangan Stud, just outside Kildare town.

Ruler of Dubai and vice-president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Al-Maktoum is one of the world’s richest leaders and one of the most famous names in the world of horse racing, pouring billions of euro into the industry over the past 40 years.

The Irish operation recorded the €1.93 million losses after incurring €18 million in lease costs and non-cash depreciation costs of €1.89 million.

Numbers employed at Godolphin’s Irish operation were down slightly at 203 people, from 209 the previous year as staff costs increased 7.7 per cent to €14.7 million. Directors shared pay of €758,915 in 2025.

Nomination fee income – the stud fee that owners of mares pay to have their horses covered by a Goldophin horse – last year surged 55 per cent to €36.99 million as accommodation, or “keep fee” income remained flat at €5.8 million.

Accumulated losses at Godolphin Ireland rose to €212.38 million at the end of last year with a shareholders’ deficit of €184.52 million.

The firm’s cash funds increased from €5.46 million to €12.77 million.

On the company’s going concern status, the directors state that Godolphin Ireland had received written confirmation of continued support from a group company, Reliance Holdings Ltd and that it will settle all third party liabilities.

At the end of December, Godolphin Ireland owed €269.7 million to Reliance Holdings Ltd.