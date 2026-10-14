Russell Brand ‘a ruthless, calculated and manipulative’ sexual predator, UK prosecutors say

British comedian and actor Russell Brand arriving at Southwark Crown Court in London, on Wednesday. Photograph: EPA

British actor and comedian Russell Brand was a ‌ruthless sexual predator who sexually abused six women despite their protestations, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Brand (51), once one ‌of Britain’s most high-profile broadcasters and former husband of US singer Katy Perry, faces three counts of rape, ​three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault relating to six women from 1999 to 2009. He denies all the accusations.

“Today I feel blessed,” he said as he arrived ​at London’s Southwark Crown Court. “I feel of course concerned but hopeful that this process will lead to ⁠good outcomes for everybody involved.”

[ Jury selected for trial of Russell BrandOpens in new window ]

Opening the case against him, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones said that ‌regardless ‌of ​who the women were or what they said or did, he was not deterred in targeting them.

“Some of the women ⁠involved protested and said ​no, others had no opportunity to react to ​his advances but it mattered not to the defendant,” she said.

“His desire, his strong ‌desire, for some form of ​sexual contact was indiscriminate and voracious,” she said.

“He could be nice when he ⁠wanted to be, funny – undoubtedly – charming, ⁠likeable even – ​when he wanted something in return.

“But then demanding, entitled, a flirt with a huge sexual appetite, child-like in his expectation that his every desire should be met.

“He was ruthless, he was calculating, he was manipulative and, the prosecution say, he was a sexual predator.”

His trial is expected to last about six weeks.

The comedian, known for his flamboyant style and ‌appearance, was a regular on ⁠British television screens in the 2000s and also worked as a radio presenter for the BBC.

He went on to star in a ‌number of films including “Get Him to the Greek” in 2010, the same year he married Perry. They divorced ​in 2012 after 14 months of marriage.

More recently ​Brand has mainly appeared in online broadcasts, with content often focused on US politics, religion and free speech. - Reuters