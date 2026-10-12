Andrew Balding reckons he has ‘a squeak’ of beating Aidan O’Brien to trainers’ title

Andrew Balding said the British trainers' title could effectively be decided this weekend. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Top trainer Andrew Balding reckons he will have “a squeak” of beating Aidan O’Brien to the British trainers’ title if he’s in front of him after Saturday’s lucrative Champions Day action at Ascot.

Balding leads his Irish rival by just under £75,000 (about €88,000) in a race that goes on until the end of the year, although it’s likely to be decided by this weekend’s final big prize money engagement.

Kalpana’s bid for a hat-trick in the Filly and Mare is the Englishman’s main hope of a big dividend as he chases a first title. O’Brien has won it eight times.

“Everyone couldn’t have done more than they have done. Now it’s really sort of out of our hands. It depends on what happens on Saturday – not with our runners especially, but with Aidan’s runners.

“He’s always got the [Futurity] Trophy coming up as well, to have any chance we’d have to be on top after Champions Day and then we’d have a squeak in it,” Balding said.

“At the end of the day, winning a race like the King George, and the Juddmonte International at York [with Kalpana], they are two I’ve always wanted to win. So I feel like that’s sort of as big an achievement as anything else, so that’s what we’ve got to keep doing ... try to win important races and the rest should fall into place,” he also told the Nick Luck podcast.

O’Brien is an odds-on favourite to win the cross-channel title for a third year in a row.

Separately, Willie Mullins has been fined £1,100 by Britain’s racing’s authorities and his Cheltenham Festival runner-up Final Demand has been disqualified after failing a drugs test.

Final Demand finished runner-up to his stable companion Kitzbuhel in the Grade One contest at Cheltenham in March but was subsequently found to have a prohibited substance in his system.

The British Horseracing Authority said on Monday that Final Demand ran with mepivacaine, a local anaesthetic commonly administered for therapeutic purposes.

A BHA disciplinary panel reported on Monday, following a fast-track referral for admitted rule breaches, and found that Mullins “failed to declare use of mepivacaine on the horse in its medical declaration forms submitted prior to the race”.

The BHA has a published detection time of 72 hours for mepivacaine and its judicial panel chair, Sarah Crowther, said: “The BHA and Mr Mullins have agreed the proposed sanctions, which in my judgment are appropriate having regard to the table of penalties.”

Crowther also said “the BHA accepts that the failure was accidental and a one-off”.

Tuesday’s jumps action at Punchestown sees Saturday’s Fairyhouse winner Granlahan bid for a quick follow-up in a handicap hurdle under a 7lb penalty. His jockey Darragh O’Keeffe tops the championship table on 43 winners.

Live To Laugh can exploit a lower handicap mark over flights in an earlier three-mile handicap. Rated 112 over fences after a pair of victories last March, a 94 mark over flights looks exploitable now he’s upped in trip from a good third at last month’s Listowel festival.