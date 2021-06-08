Parrott may not start in Budapest; Four Munster players in fire pit accident

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny sees tonight’s friendly international against Hungary as a key part of his team’s build-up to September’s World Cup qualifiers. Despite scoring twice against Andorra last week, Kenny indicated during a cryptic answer about Troy Parrott being a second striker that the 19-year-old may not fit into his system for tonight’s game in Budapest. Russian officials have reacted angrily after the head of Ukraine’s football association unveiled a new national team shirt emblazoned with a map of Ukraine that includes Crimea.

Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti won the first two sets of his French Open fourth round match with Novak Djokovic on Monday but bowed out in the final set following a medical break. Throughout the first two sets, Musetti broke down the world number one’s game with supreme creativity, but Djokovic knows just what it takes to concentrate and maintain such a high level in best-of-five-set matches. Earlier Coco Gauff produced one of the best big match showings of her young career, smothering Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-1 in just 53 minutes as the 17-year-old reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final. Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week’s Berlin WTA 5000 grass court tournament, raising doubts about her participation at Wimbledon later this month.