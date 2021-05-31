Dublin and Donegal semi-final to take place at Kingspan Breffni Park

GAA announce fixtures and times for football league playoffs

Dublin and Donegal will play their Division One semi-final at Kingspan Breffni Park. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

Dublin and Donegal will play their Division One semi-final at Kingspan Breffni Park. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

 

The GAA has released full details of the fixtures for the Allianz Football League playoffs in two weeks. Venues were decided on the basis that any team who had played away twice in their regulation matches could have home advantage if playing a team that had played just one of their three matches away.

They will be played on the weekend of June 12th and 13th.

If there was no such disparity, a coin toss would decide. Counties in three of the fixtures agreed to play at a neutral venue rather than risk an away venue: Dublin v Donegal, Cavan v Wicklow and Derry v Limerick.

The Division Four shield match between Sligo and Wexford was fixed for Portlaoise, as the counties hadn’t played the same number of matches due to the southern group missing London, who weren’t able to travel for fixtures.

Allianz Football League playoffs

Saturday, June 12th
Division One semi-finals
Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, 5.0 [TG4]
Donegal v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, 7.15 [TG4]

Division Two relegation playoff
Down v Laois, Páirc Esler, 6.15 [GAAGO]
Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2.0 [GAAGO]

Division Three semi-finals
Derry v Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4.0 [GAAGO]
Offaly v Fermanagh, Bórd na Móna O’Connor Park, 6.0 [GAAGO]

Division Three relegation playoff
Cavan v Wicklow, Páirc Tailteann, 2.0 [GAAGO]

Division Four semi-final
Carlow v Louth, Netwatch Dr Cullen Park, 4.0 [GAAGO]

Sunday, June 13th

Division One relegation playoff
Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 3.0 [GAAGO]
Monaghan v Galway, Clones, 3.45 [TG4]

Division Two semi-finals
Clare v Mayo, Cusack Park, 1.45, [TG4]
Kildare v Meath, Newbridge, 2.0 [GAAGO]

Division Three relegation playoff
Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 3.45 [GAAGO]

Division Four semi-final
Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, 12.15 [GAAGO]

Division Four shield final
Sligo v Wexford, Portlaoise, 3.0 [GAAGO]

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.