Dublin and Donegal semi-final to take place at Kingspan Breffni Park
GAA announce fixtures and times for football league playoffs
Dublin and Donegal will play their Division One semi-final at Kingspan Breffni Park. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho
The GAA has released full details of the fixtures for the Allianz Football League playoffs in two weeks. Venues were decided on the basis that any team who had played away twice in their regulation matches could have home advantage if playing a team that had played just one of their three matches away.
They will be played on the weekend of June 12th and 13th.
If there was no such disparity, a coin toss would decide. Counties in three of the fixtures agreed to play at a neutral venue rather than risk an away venue: Dublin v Donegal, Cavan v Wicklow and Derry v Limerick.
The Division Four shield match between Sligo and Wexford was fixed for Portlaoise, as the counties hadn’t played the same number of matches due to the southern group missing London, who weren’t able to travel for fixtures.
Allianz Football League playoffs
Saturday, June 12th
Division One semi-finals
Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, 5.0 [TG4]
Donegal v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, 7.15 [TG4]
Division Two relegation playoff
Down v Laois, Páirc Esler, 6.15 [GAAGO]
Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2.0 [GAAGO]
Division Three semi-finals
Derry v Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4.0 [GAAGO]
Offaly v Fermanagh, Bórd na Móna O’Connor Park, 6.0 [GAAGO]
Division Three relegation playoff
Cavan v Wicklow, Páirc Tailteann, 2.0 [GAAGO]
Division Four semi-final
Carlow v Louth, Netwatch Dr Cullen Park, 4.0 [GAAGO]
Sunday, June 13th
Division One relegation playoff
Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 3.0 [GAAGO]
Monaghan v Galway, Clones, 3.45 [TG4]
Division Two semi-finals
Clare v Mayo, Cusack Park, 1.45, [TG4]
Kildare v Meath, Newbridge, 2.0 [GAAGO]
Division Three relegation playoff
Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 3.45 [GAAGO]
Division Four semi-final
Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, 12.15 [GAAGO]
Division Four shield final
Sligo v Wexford, Portlaoise, 3.0 [GAAGO]