Emmet Brennan becomes seventh Irish boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Dublin light-heavyweight comes through a bruising encounter in Paris to book spot

Ireland’s Emmet Brennan celebrates qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after winning his box-off against Sweden’s Liridon Nuha in Paris. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

Ireland’s Emmet Brennan celebrates qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after winning his box-off against Sweden’s Liridon Nuha in Paris. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

 

Dublin light-heavyweight Emmet Brennan became the seventh Irish boxer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after coming through a bruising box-off against Sweden’s Liridon Nuha at the European qualifier in Paris on Monday night.

The 30-year-old was handed an unanimous decision even though four of the five judges scored the fight as a 28-28 draw. The other judge scored it 29-27 in Brennan’s favour, his nervous wait for a verdict exacerbated after he was deducted a point in the final round for holding against an opponent who continued to hit on after the break on a number of occasions.

Speaking to the Irish Athletic Boxing Association website, Brennan said his plan now is to make the medal podium in Japan.

“ I’m going to give it everything I have, I quit boxing and only came back four or five years ago. The goal was to get to the Olympics. Now it’s to push on and try to get a medal, I’m going to give it everything I have.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.