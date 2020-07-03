Wilson Kipsang receives four-year ban from athletics

Two-time London Marathon winner Wilson Kipsang has been banned from athletics for four years for violating anti-doping rules.

Announcing the decision on Friday, the Athletics Integrity Unit said that World Athletics’ disciplinary tribunal had suspended the 38-year-old for “whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony”.

Kipsang – a former world record holder and Olympic bronze medallist – has had the ban backdated to January 10th, the date his provisional suspension was announced.

The Kenyan was accused of missing tests or failing to provide whereabouts information on four occasions, with all of his results since April 12th, 2019, scrapped.

Kipsang, also a winner of marathons in New York, Berlin and Toyko, is the only man to beat current record holder Eliud Kipchoge over the distance. He has the right to appeal against the decision.