UCD and Ards both take maximum points from double-header

UCD and Ards were the only teams to take maximum points from the weekend’s Hockey League double-header, the students returning to the top of the table after wins over Pegasus and Loreto, while Ards moved up to fourth by beating Trinity and Monkstown.

Pegasus travelled to Belfield on Saturday as the league leaders but UCD inflicted on them their first defeat of the season, Bethany Barr’s reverse strike at the end of the second quarter and Abbie Russell’s score eight minutes from time deciding the game.

UCD followed up that win with a 3-1 defeat of Loreto on Sunday, all three of their goals – from Lena Tice, Katie Mullan and Deirdre Duke – coming in the second half before Sarah Torrans pulled one back for Loreto. Pegasus, meanwhile, were facing another defeat on Dublin soil when they trailed Pembroke Wanderers 2-1 at Serpentine Avenue, but Hannah Grieve levelled from a short corner before Alex Speers completed the comeback.

Cork Harlequins, for whom Cliodhna Sargent returned to action after having a baby in August, took four points from their two games to stay second in the table, a goal in each quarter against Monkstown on Saturday, Rebecca Barry, Emily O’Leary, Julia O’Halloran and Sarah Murphy their scorers, giving them a 4-0 win over Monkstown. They then came back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 away to Belfast Harlequins, Roisin Upton’s short corner two minutes from time rescuing them.

Like UCD, Railway Union remain unbeaten in the league, two goals from Katie Lloyd helping them to a 3-2 win over Belfast Harlequins on Saturday before twice coming back from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Trinity.