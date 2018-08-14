Tottenham apologise to fans and issue refund details following stadium delay

Club and fans hugely frustrated as games against Liverpool and Cardiff switched

Paul MacInnes

Tottenham have apologised to supporters after the “unavoidable” delay to the opening of their new stadium at White Hart Lane. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

Tottenham have apologised to supporters after the “unavoidable” delay to the opening of their new stadium at White Hart Lane. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

 

Tottenham have made a new apology to their fans as uncertainty continued following the decision to delay the opening of their new stadium.

Spurs officials met members of the Tottenham Supporters’ Trust on Tuesday after the club postponed the launch of the £850m ground over safety concerns which they say they only learned of this week.

At least three Premier League games and an NFL match will be played at Wembley, with others possibly to follow, and there remains no set date for the opening of the new White Hart Lane.

“Yesterday the club received a report from [the contractor] Mace which highlighted the extent of the issues with critical safety systems,” Spurs said in a statement. “As a result, a decision was taken to defer the opening of the stadium and to move two further games to Wembley.

“Delays are common, certainly for builds of this size and complexity, however we are hugely frustrated that this has occurred with these systems at such a late stage. Whilst we would have been able to mitigate other areas, we simply cannot compromise safety.”

Spurs claim they brought forward their announcement of the delay because of the safety concerns but their initial announcement – while apologising to the NFL who will also see fixtures moved to Wembley – failed to clarify the process by which football fans would be able to claim refunds on tickets purchased for the new stadium.

“We should like to apologise to supporters for this delay,” the club added. “We are acutely aware of the disappointment this may cause supporters and shall now look to ensure that we minimise any inconvenience.”

Speaking after a meeting with club officials, Martin Cloake, the co-chair of the TST said: “We want the club to be as transparent as possible and talk to us as early as possible. We are in discussion with the club on the pricing of cup games, the mechanism by which money will be refunded and the possible outcome for Champions League games. These discussions are ongoing.”

The games that have been moved are Liverpool on September 15th and Cardiff on October 6th. Saturday’s match against Fulham had already been moved to Wembley. An NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders will also move to the national stadium. The location of their Champions League and any Carabao Cup matches are unconfirmed so far.

Tottenham may open their stadium against Manchester City on October 28th. On that day Wembley is already booked for another NFL fixture.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.