Ireland’s John Shortt through to 100m backstroke final at World Junior Championships

John Shortt set a new Irish junior record in qualifying for the final of the 100m backstroke at the World Aquatics Junior Championships in Romania. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland’s John Shortt will swim in the final of the 100m backstroke at the World Aquatics Junior Championships in Otopenia, Romania on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Galway has already picked up the European title in the event and he set a new Ireland junior record on Tuesday after a swim of 53.80 in the semi-finals. Only Shane Ryan has swam faster with his Irish record of 53.73, set in 2019.

Shortt, who also competed at the World Senior Championships in Singapore earlier this month, had cruised through this morning’s heats in 54.39, in fourth overall. The first semi-final saw Shortt and the USA’s Gavin Keogh (53.52) take the top two spots for Wednesday’s final, the second semi-final won by neutral athlete Georgii Iokevlev in 53.90.

“I am very very happy with that swim, a PB which is nice. You know since trials [in April] I haven’t been 53 in that event, so to be 53.8 there, I’m absolutely delighted with that.

“It’s going to be a really, really close final tomorrow, three of us going 53s and the Aussie going 54, you know it’s going to be a very very packed final tomorrow. But I’ve just got to keep doing my own thing and I’ll be okay.”

The final will take place at 4.02pm Irish time on Wednesday.