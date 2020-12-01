Thomas Bach to stand unopposed for re-election as IOC president

Thomas Bach will stand unopposed to be re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee next year, the governing body has said.

The 66-year-old will be the only candidate for the election, which will be held during the 137th IOC Session in Athens next March.

A statement from the IOC read: “As decided by the IOC executive board, the elected president will take office after the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will take place from July 23rdto August 8th, 2021.

“The length of the president’s first term of office is fixed at eight years. If re-elected, his term will end in 2025.”

Bach was elected IOC president in September 2013, succeeding Jacques Rogge in the position at the head of the Olympic movement.