The game’s gone to pot: O’Sullivan and Carter brush off confrontation

Ronnie O’Sullivan clashed with Ali Carter in a bitter Crucible row as the five-time winner crashed out of the Betfred World Championship.

Title favourite O’Sullivan snapped at Carter in the 19th frame of the second-round match, describing the 38-year-old as “Mr Angry” after also appearing to barge him.

Carter went on to clinch a 13-9 victory, his first victory over O’Sullivan in a major tournament after years of trying.

O’Sullivan had just fluked a snooker when he and Carter collided at the side of the table in a flash point that defined the match.

Once back in his seat, O’Sullivan said: “That’s for being Mr Angry.”

He then told Carter it was his turn to play, sparking Carter to respond: “Thank you very much, very nice of you.”

“Stop being angry then,” O’Sullivan said.

Referee Paul Collier intervened and said: “Right fellas, just play on”, with O’Sullivan then saying he was “cool as a cucumber”.

O’Sullivan trailed 11-9 at the mid-session interval, but he had been off his game for most of the match and it was no surprise that he inched no closer.

Carter was clinical as he set up a quarter-final date with Mark Williams or Robert Milkins.

Latest O’Sullivan blamed the altercation with Carter of there being so little space in the Cruciible.

“Sometimes you just touch each other,” he said. “It’s nothing, it’s heat-of-the-moment stuff.”

He said it was important to “make a bit of a joke of the situation.”

Carter said: “The win’s a great win. I’ve the utmost respect for Ronnie.”

Asked about the incident in the 19th frame, Carter said: “He didn’t exactly headbutt me. He didn’t go too far.

“I didn’t take it as anything. He’s picking up my vibe.

“I was putting it on him big time in this match and Ronnie’s very, very clever in all aspects, you have to be to be as successful as he has.

“It put a bit of spice in it but it didn’t derail me.”

Carter added: “We’re competitors. I’m not interested in being friends with anyone on the tour.”

O’Sullivan was asked whether he would apologise to Carter.

“I don’t think there’s anything to apologise about. I wished him good luck for the rest of the tournament. There’s no hard feeling there,” he said.

O’Sullivan said there was no sense of embarrassment on his part.

“I don’t really get embarrassed because I’m confident in who I am and what I do,” he said. “I’m a good guy, I don’t get angry with anything unless there’s justification there.”

Asked if he thought he might be fined over the incident, he added: “I don’t really know. They can send a letter to my lawyer and they can happily deal with it. For me, I’ve moved on.

“Have you never been angry in your life? We all get angry sometimes. If someone’s going to shoulder barge into me, do I have to walk around him, tiptoe or do a little curtsy as if he’s the Queen? Sometimes you have to stand your ground. I’m not a limbo dancer you know.”