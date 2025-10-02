Residential

Five homes on view this week in Wicklow, Galway and Dublin from €375,000

New to the market in Cabinteely, Rathgar, Ringsend, Bray and Loughrea

8 Cabinteely Avenue, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
8 Cabinteely Avenue, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
Jessica Doyle
Thu Oct 02 2025 - 05:00

8 Cabinteely Avenue, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

€695,000, DNG

Built in the early 1970s, this semidetached home comes to market with a spacious west-facing back garden, laid mainly in lawn. The house has a driveway to the front, the house extends to 95sq m (1,023sq ft) and features two double bedrooms and a single bedroom upstairs along with the main bathroom. It also has a garage attached, providing further storage. Planning permission, granted in August, is in place to extend. Ber D2

53 Ashton Wood, Bray, Co Wicklow
53 Ashton Wood, Bray, Co Wicklow

53 Ashton Wood, Bray, Co Wicklow

€460,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom semidetached home is close to the end of the cul-de-sac in the Ashton Wood estate, with mature trees behind it. The home has a driveway to the front and extends to 80sq m. It has new wood-effect flooring on the ground floor and a newly fitted kitchen with light grey units. The back garden is low maintenance, laid with patio and loose stones, and has a south-facing aspect. It is a 10-minute drive from Bray seafront. Ber D1

110 Meadowbank, Rathgar, Dublin 6
110 Meadowbank, Rathgar, Dublin 6

110 Meadowbank, Rathgar, Dublin 6

€800,000, Mullery O’Gara

An extended three-bedroom end-terrace home measuring 142sq m (1,592sq ft). There is a dual-aspect living area to the rear and a paved back garden, with a southwest-facing garden, overlooking the Dodder river and woodland. Between Rathgar and Terenure, Meadowbank is close to all amenities of the Dublin 6 area with schools nearby. It is in good condition, although the interior would benefit from a cosmetic upgrade. Ber C1

25 Tí na Rí, Cosmona, Loughrea, Co Galway
25 Tí na Rí, Cosmona, Loughrea, Co Galway

25 Tí na Rí, Cosmona, Loughrea, Co Galway

€375,000, Sherry FitzGerald Madden

This four-bedroom semidetached home is on the west side of Loughrea, a two-minute drive from Supervalu, Aldi and the Gaelscoil. The house extends to 177sq m (1,905sq ft), has wooden floors throughout and features a utility room and an en suite downstairs as well as an en suite in the main bedroom. The landscaped back garden is low maintenance with a border of plants. It is about an hour’s drive from Galway city. Ber C1

32a The Bottle Works, Dermot O`Hurley Avenue, Ringsend, Dublin 4
32a The Bottle Works, Dermot O`Hurley Avenue, Ringsend, Dublin 4

32a The Bottle Works, Dermot O`Hurley Avenue, Ringsend, Dublin 4

€450,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This second-floor, two-bedroom apartment in Ringsend is about a 10-minute walk from Grand Canal Docks on the southside of Dublin city. Extending to 62sq m (667sq ft), it has a south-facing balcony off the kitchen/livingroom with treetop views as far as the Aviva Stadium. It has two double bedrooms and the main bedroom is en suite. A designated secure parking space comes with the property and it has a service charge of €3,365. Ber C2

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
