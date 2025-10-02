Five homes on view this week in Wicklow, Galway and Dublin from €375,000

8 Cabinteely Avenue, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

€695,000, DNG

Built in the early 1970s, this semidetached home comes to market with a spacious west-facing back garden, laid mainly in lawn. The house has a driveway to the front, the house extends to 95sq m (1,023sq ft) and features two double bedrooms and a single bedroom upstairs along with the main bathroom. It also has a garage attached, providing further storage. Planning permission, granted in August, is in place to extend. Ber D2

53 Ashton Wood, Bray, Co Wicklow

€460,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom semidetached home is close to the end of the cul-de-sac in the Ashton Wood estate, with mature trees behind it. The home has a driveway to the front and extends to 80sq m. It has new wood-effect flooring on the ground floor and a newly fitted kitchen with light grey units. The back garden is low maintenance, laid with patio and loose stones, and has a south-facing aspect. It is a 10-minute drive from Bray seafront. Ber D1

110 Meadowbank, Rathgar, Dublin 6

€800,000, Mullery O’Gara

An extended three-bedroom end-terrace home measuring 142sq m (1,592sq ft). There is a dual-aspect living area to the rear and a paved back garden, with a southwest-facing garden, overlooking the Dodder river and woodland. Between Rathgar and Terenure, Meadowbank is close to all amenities of the Dublin 6 area with schools nearby. It is in good condition, although the interior would benefit from a cosmetic upgrade. Ber C1

25 Tí na Rí, Cosmona, Loughrea, Co Galway

€375,000, Sherry FitzGerald Madden

This four-bedroom semidetached home is on the west side of Loughrea, a two-minute drive from Supervalu, Aldi and the Gaelscoil. The house extends to 177sq m (1,905sq ft), has wooden floors throughout and features a utility room and an en suite downstairs as well as an en suite in the main bedroom. The landscaped back garden is low maintenance with a border of plants. It is about an hour’s drive from Galway city. Ber C1

32a The Bottle Works, Dermot O`Hurley Avenue, Ringsend, Dublin 4

€450,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This second-floor, two-bedroom apartment in Ringsend is about a 10-minute walk from Grand Canal Docks on the southside of Dublin city. Extending to 62sq m (667sq ft), it has a south-facing balcony off the kitchen/livingroom with treetop views as far as the Aviva Stadium. It has two double bedrooms and the main bedroom is en suite. A designated secure parking space comes with the property and it has a service charge of €3,365. Ber C2