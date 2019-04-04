Ten days after announcing retirement, Conor McGregor hints at u-turn

McGregor posts then deletes controversial tweet about rival’s wife

Conor McGregor announced he was retiring but, now maybe not. File photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty

Conor McGregor announced he was retiring but, now maybe not. File photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty

 

Conor McGregor has hinted that he is ready to reverse his retirement from mixed martial arts after tweeting: “see you in the Octagon”. It comes ten days after saying he would retire.

The former two-weight UFC champion provoked shock — and scepticism in some quarters — when he last week announced on March 26th that he was bowing out of the sport.

But McGregor, who has come in for criticism over controversial tweets aimed at bitter rival and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov since then, seems set to perform a dramatic u-turn.

He wrote on Twitter: “I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds. All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all.

“Now see you in the Octagon.”

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have a much storied past — the pair are both still suspended from competing following the notorious melee in the aftermath of the Russian’s win over the Crumlin native at UFC 229 last October.

Tensions have not died down, though, with McGregor posting then deleting an alleged Islamophobic tweet directed towards Nurmagomedov’s wife.

Nurmagomedov, a practising Muslim who has made inflammatory accusations of his own about McGregor in recent days, responded: “If you think that insulting entire religion you be safe, you are mistaken.”

The UFC has branded the saga “unacceptable”.

In a statement on the company website, president Dana White said: “I am aware of the recent social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

“The ongoing situation has escalated to a level that is unacceptable. As such, we are taking the necessary steps to reach out to both athlete camps and this situation is being addressed by all parties internally.” - PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.