Olympic Federation of Ireland announce adidas kit deal for 2019

Irish athletes will wear the brand at European Olympic Games and European Youth Olympic Festival

Joe Ward and Síofra Cléirigh Büttner at the announcement that adidas are to become kit supplier to the Olympic Federation of Ireland for 2019. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Joe Ward and Síofra Cléirigh Büttner at the announcement that adidas are to become kit supplier to the Olympic Federation of Ireland for 2019. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

New faces, new names, new brand, new logo, new sponsors and now a new team kit deal. With each step it seems the new Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) continues to distance itself from the governing body formerly known as the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI).

The announcement that adidas will supply the Team Ireland kit for two Olympic events this summer is both timely and welcome: the OFI were left without a team kit sponsor after previous supplier New Balance decided against an extension of their four-year deal which expired after the Rio 2016 Summer Games.

The hope and expectation is the adidas deal, arranged through Irish distributor McKeever Sport, may be extended to include next year’s Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, set for July 24th to August 9th. In the meantime the adidas kit will be worn by Irish athletes and officials at the European Olympic Games in Minsk, Belarus in June, followed by the European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan in July.

“We are happy to have an iconic brand providing support for our athletes at these events in 2019 and look forward to developing the partnership between adidas and McKeever Sports with Team Ireland during the year,” said Peter Sherrard, who in 2017 year became the new chief executive of the OFI, and has been steering many of the changes beneath the surface since.

“2019 is an important year for the Olympic Federation of Ireland with two major games taking place in June and July, at a time of significant ongoing preparations for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.