Teen snooker ace Aaron ‘The Breeze’ Hill no overnight sensation

Cork 18-year-old beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in just his second game as a professional

Cork teenager Aaron Hill beat world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan at the European Masters. Photograph: @We AreWST on Twitter

Cork teenager Aaron Hill beat world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan at the European Masters. Photograph: @We AreWST on Twitter

 

He has just beaten Ronnie O’Sullivan in his second professional game of snooker. But those who know Aaron Hill are not the least bit surprised.

The Cork 18-year-old called ‘The Breeze’ announced himself on Thursday night when he knocked the six times world champion out of the European Masters.

The mood-driven O’Sullivan can at times be erratic and his past has been riddled with matches where he has not shown up. But this was no fluke win by the teenager from Cork City.

“Absolutely not,” says outgoing secretary of the rebranded Snooker and Billiards Ireland, Tony Thorpe. “Just before lockdown in February at the European Championships in Portugal, Aaron defended his under-18 European title and then a couple of days later won the under-21 European title,”.

“He is the past runner-up in the World under-16 championship. He was marked for stardom a long time ago and no it’s not a fluke at all. I was secretary for 11 years. I know of him since he started at under 14 level and he has won junior titles at under-14, under-16, under-18 and under-21.

“He’s a multiple winner of junior titles. He has won a senior event on our national tour when he was 16. He is top class and always has been and we all expected great things of him.”

Although the iconic O’Sullivan was a childhood hero, Hill’s nickname is a giveaway to the ideal temperament required to take on such a huge figure in the game and beat him. O’Sullivan, however, was not the only former world champion to exit in the second round with Ireland’s 1997 champion Ken Doherty knocked out by Mark Allen.

“You could say that he is the most exciting prospect since Ken Doherty and has the ability to reach the same level,” says Thorpe. “I watched the game and I watched it again this morning. Aaron believes he can beat anyone.

“He fully believed he was going to beat Ronnie O’Sullivan and he did. He has great belief in his own ability. That stands out all the time when you watch him play.

“At a high level he has been playing maybe five years. But in that time he has made remarkable progress. Our national coach , PJ Nolan, who is also the European coach, spotted his potential and has looked after him.”

As career starts in professional sport go, few could have drawn such wide attention than that of the kid who was on career curve in soccer and hurling with Glen Rovers. Then snooker bit four years ago and his rush to the brink of stardom has been almost unseemly.

“He is in his first year,” says Thorpe. “He won his first match 5-2 against a seasoned pro Andy Hicks and his match against Ronnie O’Sullivan was just his second match as a professional. So, it is all ahead of him. He has a lot to learn. But he learns quickly and he just has a great attitude.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.