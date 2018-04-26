Snooker: Allen takes an early lead in clash with Perry

Left-hander from Antrim edges an absorbing first session 5-3 at the World Championship
Mark Allen in action against Joe Perry during the World Championship at The Crucible. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Mark Allen in action against Joe Perry during the World Championship at The Crucible. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

 

Mark Allen moved into an early lead in his second-round clash with Joe Perry at the Betfred World Championship. The left-hander from Antrim edged an absorbing first session 5-3 against the man who knocked out defending champion Mark Selby on the opening day of the tournament.

Allen made breaks of 94, 99, 67, 73 and 50 as the best-of-25-frame contest got under way. Both men have reached the semi-final stage at the Crucible before, Allen in 2009 and Perry a year earlier.

The exit of Selby has opened up the top quarter of the draw this time, and Allen and Perry will play to a finish across morning and evening sessions on Friday.

Anthony McGill earned a shot at Ding Junhui in the second round after staging an impressive fightback to oust Ryan Day 10-8. World number 17 Day was on top for large stretches of the match but blew a big lead as he bowed out in round one for the fourth successive year.

McGill looked to be staring at defeat when he lost the first frame of the afternoon to trail 7-3, after making a disappointing start to the contest on Wednesday.

But without making any breaks of 50 or more the Scot scrambled his way back to level up at 8-8 before a run of 60 saw him go in front for the first time. Qualifier Day made breaks of 141 and 145 in the first session but his fluency had deserted him, and the Welshman squandered chances to make it 9-9 before McGill stumbled over the winning line.

McGill told BBC Two: “I can’t believe I won that match because the whole way through I was behind. I really wasn’t playing anywhere near the required level but it just shows what can happen if you dig in and keep fighting to the death. I managed to turn it around somehow and I’m delighted.”

The 27-year-old said he took inspiration from Jamie Jones fighting back from similar arrears to beat Shaun Murphy.

He added: “I knew it was possible. If you never give up, just keep fighting, you might win one match in 50 but it’s worth the fight to win that match.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.