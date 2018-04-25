Bray’s Daina Moorehouse wins gold at European Youth Championships

Three Irish fighters win silver medals after losing final bouts in Italy
 

Daina Moorehouse claimed gold at the European Youth Championships in Italy on Wednesday after the Bray light-fly beat Russia’s Kseniia Beschastnova on a 4-1 split decision to top the 48kg podium in Roseto degli Abruzzi .

Irish fighters Dean Clancy, Evelyn Igharo and Dearbhla Rooney had to settle for silver after losing their finals.

Clancy and Igharo lost on unanimous decisions to England fighters Ivan Price and Gemma Richardson in the fly and light-welter classes.

Rooney was beaten by Slovakia’s two-time European Junior champion Jessica Triebelova in the featherweight final.

Overall, Ireland’s 16 strong male and female squad will be bringing home one gold, three silver and two bronze from Italy.

Irish female captain Lauren Hogan and Jude Gallagher secured bronze.

Moorehouse, the 2017 European Junior champion, won three fights en route to gold.

EUROPEAN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS

(at Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy):

FINALS

48kg Daina Moorehouse (Ireland) beat Kseniia Beschastnova (Russia) 4-1

52kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) lost to Ivan Price (England) 0-5

57kg Dearbhla Rooney (Ireland) lost to Jessica Triebelova (Slovakia) 0-5

64kg Evelyn Igharo (Ireland) lost to Gemma Richardson (England) 0-5

