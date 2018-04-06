Shane Ryan sets new Irish record in 100m Freestyle at swimming championships

Rio 2016 Olympian Shane Ryan highlighted the second day of competition at the Irish Open Swimming Championships in Dublin with a new Irish senior record in the 100m Freestyle.

The NAC swimmer lit up the morning heats with a blistering 48.68 second swim knocking .76 of a second off Jordan Sloan’s 2017 Record of 49.44. Ryan becomes the first Irishman under 49 seconds, giving Sloan a target when he races the event at Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The 24-year-old went on to win the final in 49.04 with Athlone’s Robbie Powell claiming silver.

Powell (50.24) and Jack McMillan (50.83) were both under the consideration time for European Junior Championships and World Youth Olympic Games in the event.

Conor Ferguson also added his name to the list of European Championship qualifiers today when he secured his place in the 100m Backstroke Final at the Commonwealth Games. The world junior silver medallist progressed from the heats in 9th place in 55.54, then completed a third-place finish in his semi-final in 54.48, to dip under the European Championships consideration time and secure fourth place overall going into tomorrow’s final.

Calum Bain was also in semi-final action in the Gold Coast: the Cookstown swimmer clocked 24.43 to finish 11th overall in the 50m Butterfly.

Impressive form

National Centre Dublin and UCD’s Darragh Greene continued his impressive form adding 200m Breaststroke gold to last night’s 100m win. Greene, from Longford, was just three hundredths of a second off Andrew Bree’s 2008 Irish Record (2:10.16) and was well under the consideration time for European Championships with a winning time of 2:10.53.

NAC’s Orla Adams won her first national title in the 200m Breaststroke and just 20 minutes later picked up a second in the 400m Individual Medley. Adams held off Mona McSharry (2:30.27) and Niamh Coyne (2:31.83) in the 200m Breaststroke with Bath’s Georgia Coates winning commemorative gold in 2:26.59. The 23-year-old then went on to win a gruelling 400m Individual Medley in 4:50.51, Julia Knox (4:52.62) and Amelia Kane (4:56.51) claiming silver and bronze were under the consideration time for European Junior Championships.

Maria Godden picked up her first National Title of the week in the 50m Backstroke, the 16-year-old from Kilkenny clocked 29.32 to take gold with National Club Swimming Associations (NCSA) Caitlin Brooks first home for commemorative gold in 28.23.

In the Men’s event NCD and Ennis swimmer Rory McEvoy claimed gold in 25.80.

National Centre Limerick and Limerick SC swimmer Edel Daly won her first Irish Title in the 800m Freestyle. The 15-year-old held off Cara Osing (9:22.75) and Rebecca Lowe (9:31.50) in 9:16.06 while NCSA’s Claire Tuggle was first to touch in 8:37.27.

Lisburn City’s quartet of Dylan Griffiths, Daniel Wiffen, James Allison and Jack Fleming dipped under the 8-minute mark to win the 800m Freestyle Final in 7:56.38 but it was the NCSA team of Peter Larson, Julian Hill, Andrew Matejka and David Madej who were first home for commemorative gold in 7:30.15.

Competition in Dublin continues on Friday through to Sunday.

Full Results Day 2

Women 800m Freestyle Final: 1st E Daly NCL 9.16.06 / C Tuggle NCSA 8.37.27* 2nd C Osing TEMP 9.22.75 / A Strouse NCSA 8.54.88* 3rd R Lowe ATH 9.31.50 / R Hamilton NCSA 9.00.53*

Men 100m Freestyle Final: 1st S Ryan NAC 49.04 2nd R Powell ATH 50.24 3rd G Quinn LONG 50.46

Women 200m Breaststroke Final: 1st O Adams NAC 2.29.43 / G Coates BATH 2.26.59* 2nd M Mc Sharry MARL 2.30.27 3rd N Coyne NCDTL 2.31.38

Men 200m Breaststroke Final: 1st D Greene NCDUC 2.10.53 2nd N Quinn CBAR 2.14.35 3rd E Corby NCL 2.18.22 / C Storch NCSA 2.15.47*

Women 50m Backstroke Final: 1st M Godden KILK 29.32 / C Brooks NCSA 28.23* 2nd K Kavanagh UCD 29.42 / I Stadden NCSA 28.32* 3rd R Reid ARDS 29.90 / P Bacon NCSA 29.12*

Men 50m Backstroke Final: 1st R Mc Evoy NCDE 25.80 2nd S Mc Nicholl TEMP 26.90 / R Kondalski NCSA 26.40* 3rd S Scannell NCDKK 26.99 / S Walker NCSA 26.53*

Women 400m IM Final: 1st O Adams NAC 4.50.61 2nd J Knox BANB 4.52.62 / M Kolessar NCSA 4.51.84* 3rd A Kane ARDS 4.56.51 / A Wagner NCSA 4.52.12*

Men 4x200m Freestyle Team Relay: 1st Lisburn City 7:56.38 / NCSA 7:29.59 2nd NCSA 7:30.12 / Aer Lingus 7:57.33 3rd NCSA 7:42.88