Ronnie O’Sullivan knocked out of China Open despite 147

42-year-old is beaten by Elliot Slessor in first round but will collect €48,000 cheque
Ronnie O’Sullivan made a 147 but was knocked out in the first round of the China Open. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty

Ronnie O’Sullivan chalked up his 14th maximum 147 break — but was still knocked out in the first round of the China Open 6-2 by Elliot Slessor.

O’Sullivan, 42, produced the perfect clearance in the fifth frame to secure the £42,000 (€48,000) prize fund.

However, it was 23-year-old Slessor who progressed, having earlier opened up a 4-0 lead before going on to secure his place in the second round at the expense of the world number two.

There was also another unexpected result in Beijing, as Chris Wakelin coasted past Shaun Murphy, the world number seven, with a 6-0 victory.

World number one Mark Selby, though, had no such problems as the defending title holder saw off Scott Donaldson 6-4, having cleared 16 reds in the second frame on his way to a break of 141.

In the other evening matches, home favourite Ding Junhui — the world number four — beat Craig Steadman 6-4, with Australian Neil Robertson, Mark King, Xiao Guodong, Kyren Wilson and Welshman Michael White also progressing to round two.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Scotland’s John Higgins, the world number five, saw off Martin O’Donnell 6-2, while Irishman Fergal O’Brien edged out Stephen Maguire 6-5 as Barry Hawkins, Graeme Dott and China’s Yan Bingtao also advanced.

The China Open is the last event ahead of the 2018 World Championship in Sheffield, which begins on April 21st.

