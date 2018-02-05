Several Eagles players skipping White House visit after Super Bowl win

Players with Philadelphia Eagles citing opposition to Trump for not making visit
Malcolm Jenkins (centre) of the Philadelphia Eagles during the US national anthem before the Super Bowl in Minnesota. Photograph: Reuters

Safety Malcolm Jenkins intends to skip the traditional White House visit after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history on Sunday night.

Jenkins, wide receiver Torrey Smith and defensive end Chris Long are among several Eagles players who have already indicated that they will not participate in the visit, citing their opposition to president Donald Trump.

“Nah, I personally do not anticipate attending,” Jenkins told CNN’s New Day on Monday morning, following the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Trump last year ignited controversy when he targeted players for kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump, who released a statement on Super Bowl Sunday urging players to “proudly stand for the anthem,” congratulated the Eagles for their historic win.

“Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!” the president tweeted.

Long, who also won the Super Bowl playing with the Patriots last year, made it clear last week he would not visit the White House if the Eagles won on Sunday, saying, “No, I’m not going to the White House. You kidding me?” – Reuters

