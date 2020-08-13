Sergio Perez cleared for Formula One return after negative Covid-19 test

He was first driver to go down with coronavirus ahead of British Grand Prix

Sergio Perez returns to action this weekend for the F1 Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Photograph: Getty Images

Sergio Perez will return for this weekend’s Grand Prix in Catalonia after returning a negative coronavirus test.

The Mexican driver, 30, missed both the British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix at Silverstone. But his Racing Point team confirmed on Thursday that he has been given the green light by the FIA to contest this weekend’s round at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Perez became the first Formula One driver to go down with coronavirus after he tested positive on the eve of last month’s British Grand Prix.

Racing Point said: “We’re pleased to share the news that SChecoPerez has tested negative for Covid-19. The FIA have confirmed that Checo can return to the F1 paddock and he will compete for the team in this weekend’s Spanish GP.”

Nico Hulkenberg impressed as a stand-in for Perez. He qualified third last weekend at Silverstone before finishing seventh.

Perez is due to appear in front of the media in Barcelona later on Thursday.

