Sarah McAuley in Irish hockey squad of 16 for Tokyo Olympics

Teenager Sarah McAuley has earned a place in the squad of 16 players who will travel to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. The squad was announced on the back of the European Hockey Championships, which took place in Amsterdam last week.

Also announced were the two travelling reserves, Zara Malseed and Michelle Carey and goalkeeper Liz Murphy. The squad will compete in Oi Hockey Stadium from the July 24th until the August 6th.

Missing out on selection are two World Cup veterans, Nicola Evans and Megan Frazer with younger players Sarah Torrans, Sarah Hawkshaw and Hannah McLoughlin winning an Olympic ticket.

In November 2019 the team became the first Irish women’s hockey team to qualify for the Olympic Games, when they beat Canada over two legs and a shootout on a pop up pitch at Leinster’s rugby ground in Donnybrook.

The Tokyo 2020 selection features the majority of the 2018 World Cup Silver Medal winning squad.

The team will compete in Pool A, alongside South Africa, the Netherlands, Germany, India and Olympic champions, Britain. Their first match takes place on Saturday July 24th against South Africa.

“With competition in our squad at its best and only 16 spots available, we always knew this was going to be the toughest selection,” said captain and 2018 World Cup Silver Medallist, Katie Mullan.

“Thirty-one players have played a massive role in our preparations over the past 10 months. There has been a tremendous amount of work put in by the girls and each of them deserve this opportunity. It’s an exciting time for us and our families.”

Irish squad

1 Ayeisha McFerran (GK)

2 Chloe Watkins

3 Hannah Matthews

4 Sarah Torrans

5 Nicci Daly

6 Roisin Upton

7 Hannah McLoughlin

8 Deirdre Duke

9 Katie Mullan

10 Shirley McCay

11 Sarah Hawkshaw

12 Lena Tice

13 Naomi Carroll

14 Lizzie Holden

15 Sarah McAuley

16 Anna O’Flanagan

Reserve - Michelle Carey

Reserve - Zara Malseed

Reserve goalkeeper - Liz Murphy GK