Ireland v Hungary: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

When is it on?

The Republic of Ireland play Hungary in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Saturday, September 6th, kick-off is at 7.45pm at the Aviva Stadium. It is the first game of the campaign.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on RTÉ 2, where coverage starts from 7pm. You can also follow the game on The Irish Times Sport live blog.

What is the team news for the game?

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson was hit with the disappointing news that Troy Parrott will miss the game against Hungary, and the one on Tuesday away to Armenia with injury. Parrott was in red-hot form for AZ Alkmaar this season so far with 10 goals in seven games. Celtic striker Johnny Kenny has been called up to replace Parrott. Robbie Brady and Séamus Coleman were already ruled out of the squad.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Liam Scales (Celtic), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Killian Phillips (St Mirren).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Johnny Kenny (Celtic), Adam Idah (Celtic), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Kasey McAteer (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).

What to watch out for?

Evan Ferguson has made a bright start to his AS Roma career since joining on loan from Brighton and is likely to start up front with Parrott missing out through injury. He may be Ireland’s best chance of pulling off a result. Ryan Manning has scored two superb free-kicks for Southampton this season already, so could be a threat from set-pieces.

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson celebrates with player Ryan Manning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Do we have any chance?

It will be tough for Ireland, with Hungary looking a better team on paper. The Liverpool duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez are a sign of their talent, Szoboszlai fresh off a man of the match display against Arsenal last weekend. On the positive side, Ireland beat Hungary 2-1 in a friendly last year in the Aviva. They will be looking for the fans to get behind the team and make it a daunting place for the Hungarians, in a short campaign where a result is essential already.

How do the World Cup qualifiers work?

Ireland play six games in Group F with Portugal, Hungary and Armenia, home and away over a condensed three-month period. The winner of the group qualifies for the 2026 World Cup in US, Canada and Mexico, the second-placed team goes into the playoffs.

There is a third chance to make the playoffs through the Nations League system, but that is unlikely and reliant on other results for Ireland. So the first two matches, at home to Hungary and away to Armenia, four points minimum are needed, possibly six, to try to qualify for the World Cup.

Can you get tickets?

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster but are selling out quickly, with some seats going for €55.