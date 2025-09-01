PSNI seek public’s help in review of Belfast schoolboy’s 1973 murder

Brian McDermott (10) disappeared 52 years ago and his remains were recovered from the River Lagan. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

The public has been urged to help in a review of the murder of a 10-year-old boy in Belfast more than 50 years ago.

Schoolboy Brian McDermott disappeared from Ormeau Park on Sunday September 2nd, 1973.

His remains were recovered from the river Lagan almost a week later close to the Belfast Boat Club.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch are reviewing the case, and have appealed for the public’s help 52 years on.

The scene at the River Lagan, where the remains of schoolboy Brian McDermott were recovered. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

Police said the child left his home on Well Street in the lower Woodstock Road area of east Belfast at around 12.30pm and failed to return for his Sunday dinner.

They said he was last seen playing alone in the playground between 1pm and 3pm that afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they hope someone may be able to provide information to help the investigation.

“It has been more than 50 years since that day and we are acutely aware of the pain and suffering that Brian’s family continue to feel, and our thoughts very much remain with the family at this time,” she said.

Despite the passage of time, she said, this murder case “has never been closed” and police are hopeful someone may be able to provide information, “no matter how small”.

“It is also possible that someone who did not volunteer information at the time may be willing to speak with police now.”

She said Legacy Investigation Branch detectives will consider “all investigative opportunities as part of the review” into Brian’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team.

– PA