Parents not benefiting from free schoolbooks scheme as back-to-school costs soar

SVP has received 3,340 calls over the summer from parents who cannot afford to pay for uniforms, electronic devices and voluntary contributions. Photograph: iStock

St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has received thousands of calls from parents struggling with back-to-school costs despite an extension of the State’s free books scheme.

Parents are struggling with costs and need more financial support from the Government, the charity has warned.

The charity received 3,340 calls over the summer, including more than 600 in one week in mid-August, from parents who cannot afford to pay for uniforms, electronic devices and so-called voluntary contributions to schools.

From 2023 to 2024, SVP had recorded a 26 per cent reduction in calls during the back-to-school period, largely due to the introduction of free schoolbooks for primary and post-primary pupils.

This year, however, despite the scheme being extended to senior cycle students, the charity has seen just a 3 per cent decrease in calls (down from 3,442 in 2024).

Niamh Dalziel, SVP’s research and policy officer, said some parents are “cutting back on essentials or going into debt to meet school costs”.

She said free books were “a welcome step”, but some schools are asking parents to put that money towards other expenses such as electronic devices or an increased voluntary contribution.

“Schools are now saying, ‘Oh, brilliant, you’re not paying for the schoolbooks, we’re going to get some tablets in here, or ‘the voluntary contribution charge is going up’.”

Research carried out by Grant Thornton on behalf of SVP in 2023 found voluntary contributions ranged from €30 to €550 per child, with an average of €140 across all schools.

Ms Dalziel said voluntary contributions are a “significant” cost and, despite the name, there is an “expectation” parents will pay.

Since September 2023, parents of children in primary school and special schools have not had to pay for schoolbooks. The scheme was extended in 2024 to cover all junior cycle pupils in post-primary schools and, as of this month, to cover all second-level students.

Ms Dalziel said SVP hoped the extension of the scheme this September would provide more “relief” for parents, but this saving has quickly been surpassed by other back-to-school costs.

“The relief that we were expecting to see, or hoping to see, with the schoolbooks for senior cycle hasn’t come. And we think that comes down to the expectations from some schools that parents can now afford [other expenses], and the voluntary contribution charges just not going away.”

Ms Dalziel said she understands why some schools are seeking more in voluntary contributions and other fees, as they have been “underfunded for many, many years”.

“Chronic underfunding forces schools to rely on families, creating a system that is deeply unequal.”

In July, a survey carried out by the Irish League of Credit Unions found that one in three parents expected to go into debt over back-to-school costs. The research found that parents of primary schoolchildren expected to spend an extra €350 this year than in 2024, while parents of secondary school pupils expected an increase of almost €200 per child.

SVP has called on the Government to increase funding support for electronic devices in schools where they are mandatory, as well as the removal of fees for taking mock exams at post-primary level.

In advance of Budget 2026, which is due to be delivered on October 7th, the charity also wants the capitation grant for schools to be increased by up to 30 per cent.

The capitation grant – which is based on the number of pupils in a school – is used to meet the cost of items such as heating, lighting, cleaning and insurance.

The Department of Education has been approached for comment.