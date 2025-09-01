Irish Transfer Deadline Day news: Idah joins Swansea as Ogbene goes to Sheffield United on loan

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has joined Championship side Swansea City for a significant undisclosed fee from Celtic. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Welsh club.

Idah will play under Irish manager Alan Sheehan, who took over as Swansea’s manager in April after acting as caretaker manager on two occasions at the club. The Athlone native made over 400 league appearances for 13 different clubs over a 20-year playing career.

Idah scored 29 goals in 76 appearances in all competitions for Celtic and Sheehan believes he has a lot to offer to his side.

“Adam’s all-round ability and his experience at the highest level make him a quality addition to our squad, and his signing is an indication of our ambitions for the club moving forward. We are delighted to have secured his services.

“He is an ambitious young player who wants to play a big role in what we are trying to build at Swansea, and his movement and ability to stretch defences will be a real asset to us.”

Idah’s international team-mate Chiedozie Ogbene has joined Sheffield United on a season-long move from Ipswich Town.

The 28-year-old winger told the Sheffield United website:

“I’m very happy and excited. It is an honour to be at a great club,” the 28-year-old told the Sheffield United website. “I’ve lived here for four years, so I like to think I know what this club means to the people and the city. It is a huge honour to be here.

“I have a feeling about what Sheffield United means to the people, so to be part of it now and to be immersed into this club which has over 130 years of incredible history, and has a passionate fan base, it is something I want to be part of.”

A third Irish international on the move on transfer deadline day was striker Michael Obafemi, who joined German second-tier side VfL Bochum on a season-long loan from Burnley.

The 25-year-old Dubliner spent last season with Championship side Plymouth Argyle, scoring two goals in 32 appearances, 15 of which were starts.