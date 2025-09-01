South Dublin all-girls school welcomes boys to classroom for first time since opening

Ben Healy, principal of St Joseph of Cluny Secondary School in Killiney, pictured welcoming first year students Maci Crowe, Giuliana Connelly, James Lin, Safira Chambers and Jacob Moser. Photograph: Fran Veale/St Joseph of Cluny Secondary School

There was an “electric” atmosphere at St Joseph of Cluny Secondary School in Killiney, Co Dublin, as it welcomed male students for the first time in its 70-year history.

School principal Ben Healy said that 21 of the 57 first years who started last Monday are boys.

The fee-paying school announced last year it would begin admitting boys from this academic year. Students and teachers looked forward to beginning this new chapter, said Mr Healy.

The change is about “choice” and giving families the option of a “Cluny education for all their children, regardless of gender”, he said.

Everything that makes the school special has remained “intact”, he added, saying that there are still small classes, a strong culture of care and “consistently high academic standards”.

Mr Healy told The Irish Times the decision to admit boys was made after considering the demand in the area for a co-educational school with a Catholic ethos.

He said the new first year students have had positive experiences so far, with an “electric” atmosphere last Monday. “They have prefects and mentors looking after them as well,” he added.

Paul Timpson, whose son has started first year in the school, said he believes the introduction of boys seems to the school will “add a lot”.

He said his son has “really gelled with a couple of kids in his class, so it’s been a brilliant experience”.

He noted that the school held a number of icebreaker days, where “the kids could all spend some time together and gel just before school started”.

“The shoulders have really dropped for me and my wife. He’s found his little tribe,” Mr Timpson said.

Boys and girls at the school will all have the choice to study a range of optional subjects such as home economics, technical graphics and business.

The school was founded in 1956 by the French Missionary Order of St Joseph of Cluny, and is now part of the Le Chéile Trust.

Sister Maeve Guinan, head provincial of the Cluny Order in Ireland and Great Britain, said this term marks a proud moment for the school.

“The heart of our ethos— caring for the individual and fostering each student’s potential— remains unchanged. This is about welcoming more families into that tradition and ensuring every student enjoys the same opportunities, support and encouragement as generations before them," she said.