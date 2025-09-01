Irish Open: Tee times, TV details, weather forecast, players to watch

When is it on?

The 2025 Amgen Irish Open will take place from this Thursday, September 4th to Sunday, September 7th at The K Club, Co Kildare. It is a DP World Tour event and while it no longer has Rolex Series status, it is still an important event on the schedule. For context, only five regular DP World Tour events have a bigger prize fund.

How c an I wat c h it all?

The Irish Open will be shown on RTÉ2 on Thursday from 8am to 1.05pm, as well as on Sky Sports Golf from 8am to 1pm. Both channels then take a break before returning with more coverage from 4pm to 6pm. On Friday, RTÉ2 and Sky Sports Golf will cover the action at The K Club from 1pm to 6pm. On Saturday and Sunday, you can watch it on RTÉ One and Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm.

What are the tee-times?

The tee times will be updated here when made available.

What is The K Club like as a c ourse?

Dramatic in the style of its designer, the late Arnold Palmer, the Palmer course at The K Club particularly comes to life on the final three holes, with two par-fives over water. A tournament can be won and lost on those holes; it was made with the Ryder Cup in mind, which it hosted in 2006. Rory McIlroy won the 2016 Irish Open there with two brilliant wood shots into those par-fives in the final round. The tournament was last hosted there in 2023, and will be back in 2027.

Rory McIlroy's famous shot on the 18th at The K Club, en route to winning the 2016 Irish Open. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

What Irish players are playing?

There are 11 Irish players in the field: Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Pádraig Harrington, Séamus Power, Conor Purcell, Alex Moran, Alex Maguire, Max Kennedy, Mark Power and amateur John Doyle. All will have different aims; making the cut would represent a welcome achievement for some of the latter-mentioned players. Lowry and McIlroy, however, are here to win.

McIlroy, the world No 2, will draw the biggest crowds as always. He has shown a flair for the K Club, most notably through his Irish Open win in 2016. He also contended for three days in 2023 before a bad finish left him tied 16th. Lowry finished tied third in 2023 and will be buoyed by getting a wildcard for the Ryder Cup.

Who else has c ome to play?

This is a stellar field for the DP World Tour, considering no Ryder Cup points are on offer. McIlroy is not the only five-time Major winner in the field as Brooks Koepka plays in the Irish Open for the first time. Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed and Jhonattan Vegas are others to watch out for. Sadly, defending champion Rasmus Hojgaard and Sergio Garcia withdrew at the last minute.

C an you still get ti c kets?

Yes, you can get tickets for each day except Sunday, which has sold out. Wednesday for the pro-am is €40, Thursday is €50, Friday is €60 and Saturday is €65.

What other a c tivities are on that week on-site?

On Thursday, McIlroy will sit down for a Q&A in the Championship village after his round. On Saturday, there will be a Q&A with members of all four All-Ireland 2025 winning GAA teams, as well as rugby players Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan. Rock band The Stunning will also perform in the Championship village.

What is the Irish Open winner’s prize?

The winner’s prize is €920,329, with €595,507 for second place.

What is the weather fore c ast?

The weather this week in Straffan, Co Kildare, is going to be mixed but with some bright spells. Rain is expected on Sunday, while the other days will have clouds and some sunshine, with a chance of showers. Temperatures will range from 17 to 19 degrees. A slight breeze is expected all week, with it being strongest on Thursday and Friday afternoons.