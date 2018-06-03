Sanita Puspure takes World Cup silver in Belgrade

Sanita Puspure topped the Ireland medal rankings with a terrific silver at the World Cup Regatta in Belgrade on Sunday.

The 36-year-old single sculler has been in the form of her life and she mixed good speed in the middle of the race with the fine finish she can always muster to take second behind world champion Jeanine Gmelin of Switzerland.

Magdalena Lobnig of Austria led early on, but Gmelin took over and was bound for the gold by 1500 metres. Puspure moved out of the pack to take a clear third place. Then she came after Lobnig. The Austrian made a fight of it, but Puspure beat her by 0.21 seconds on the line.

Earlier, Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan had taken a bronze medal after a terrific finish in their final of the lightweight double sculls.

Poland took the gold with a terrific performance. Ireland had started well, but Jerzy Kowalski and Milosz Jankowskiled led through 1,000m and 1,500m. The Ireland crew moved in the final quarter, but the Poles covered the move and held on to win.

Belgium caught Ireland on the line and took silver - by one hundredth of a second.

World Cup Regatta, Belgrade, Day Three(Irish interest)

Men: Lightweight Double Sculls - A Final: 1 Poland 6:13.04, 2 Belgium 6:14.09, 3 (G O’Donovan, P O’Donovan) 6:14.10; 4 Canada Two 6:17.27, 5 Austria 6:17.32, 6 Switzerland Two 6:23.87.